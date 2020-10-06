‘Proud’ Rebel nears weight loss goal

Rebel Wilson looks slimmer than ever and has revealed she's just 3kg away from her 'goal weight' after an Adele-like body transformation.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, shared a celebratory picture following an early morning hike and said she felt "proud".

"Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead," she wrote.

"This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike … even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my 'sprint' is probably someone else's 'slow jog').

"But I felt proud of myself and now only 3 kgs away from my goal weight! Rebs x".

Rebel Wilson's early morning hike.

The star - who recently went public with new boyfriend Jacob Busch - has been dedicated to her exercise regime and healthy nutrition as she dropped dress sizes.

She promised at the start of the year to start a new fitness journey and has been true to her word.

Rebel made a New Year's resolution to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

Rebel during her recent Monaco trip. Picture: rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel in 2013. Picture: NCP

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

She revealed her target weight of 75kg to her fans.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," she captioned a photo of herself in a tracksuit and bra.

"Try and give a little bit of effort each day … I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way," she encouraged.

Living the high life in Monaco. Picture: rebelwilson/Instagram

On a 2014 red carpet. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage

Rebel, real name Patricia, recently gave fans an insight into her fitness regime by sharing videos of her gym workouts and revealing that she does cardio seven days a week.

In one clip shared on Instagram, Rebel can be seen doing circuit training including weight exercises, squats and lunges - before finishing off with ab exercises.

Rebel’s been hitting the gym hard this year.

Her trainer Jono Castano previously explained to E! that he had created a specific program for Rebel covering six days of the week, with one day off to rest her body.

He told them he encourages his clients to workout daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

His personalised program for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as 'Proud' Rebel nears weight loss goal