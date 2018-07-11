'Proud of our boy': Bundy family of English World Cup star

England's Kieran Trippier has been one of the players of the World Cup as the side marched towards the semi-finals.

"I LIKE that saying 'it's coming home,' because I feel it is coming home.”

Bundaberg's Charles Trippier and his son Tim have more reasons than most to cheer England to victory at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Both will be up tomorrow morning to cheer for the Three Lions against Croatia and see the side hopefully make the final for the first time since they won it in 1966.

The duo will also be up to watch English right back Kieran Trippier.

The Tottenham Hotspur player is Charles' nephew and cousin to Tim.

"We're proud to buggery of him,” Charles said.

"He's playing in a team that is going to be one of the best in the world.”

"I can't be more proud of him, I wish him all the best,” Tim said.

Kieran has made four appearances so far for England after only debuting for the nation in 2017.

He has risen from Manchester City's youth ranks, where he cleaned other players' boots, and stints at Barnsley and Burnley to make it to where he is now at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old is now attracting interest from other clubs including, Manchester United.

"His dad and mum took him to every game as a junior and they are really proud of him,” Charles said.

"The whole Trippier family are right behind him and what he's achieved so far.”

Charles would have joined the family over in Russia for the Cup but couldn't fly after recent surgery on his heart and lungs.

He has lived in the region for more than 15 years, running a cleaning business and Charlies Night Club when it was open.

His son Tim is currently playing football in Bundaberg for Alloway Football Club.

Charles said what England is doing this year is similar to its only success in 1966.

"It was the best thing that ever happened to England and what it did for soccer was it brought everyone together.

"What this year's World Cup has done is it has brought everyone together again,” he said.

"The critics never gave this team a chance. But as soon as the first game was over, everyone called it a miracle side.

"I'm picking the score now (for this morning) it will be 2-0 England.”

England play at 4am for a spot in the final.