Proud moment for local mum as son graduates 20 years apart

PROUD MUM: Wade Rhodes and mum Renae Rhodes pose before Wade's Rosedale State School formal at The Waves. contributed

THERE are certain moments in life you want to remember forever, and a Year 12 formal and graduation are perfect examples of milestones to cherish.

Life has come full circle for local Renae Rhodes, after she watched her first born son Wade last week graduate from Rosedale State School, the same school she graduated from 20 years earlier.

Renae said it was a moment she would always remember, watching her eldest child get ready for formal and attend with his girlfriend, Amelia.

She said she was lucky to have the time off work, driving mining trucks in Blackwater, to watch her son graduate.

Her son Wade thought it was amazing to have his formal picture in the NewsMail, just like his mum did.

"He (Wade) thinks it's pretty cool ... he thinks it is awesome the fact we both graduated from the same school and I still have that article from mine as well,” Renae said.

"This week has been so emotional for me ... you get so busy and time just flies and you don't realise it, and it just hit me this week when we had awards night.

"It is a huge milestone, and there was 20 years between us exactly.”

The proud mother graduated from Rosedale State School in 1998, and said she remembered her formal like it was yesterday.

"I remember my make-up being so dark I went to the hotel room and washed it all off and went with just lip balm in the end,” she laughed.

"I also remember the whole getting to see all my friends and saying goodbye to everyone.”

Wade said his formal was the beginning of him stepping out into wider world and moving to Brisbane with his girlfriend next year.

"I'm happy I had mum there for the formal,” Wade said.

"I'll miss mum when we go.”