Proud as punch: Volunteers left beaming after receiving awards

Devoted volunteers have been left smiling after receiving awards to thank recipients for their long-time service and contribution to a very special cause.

During the unveiling of the newly renovated Vinnies op-shop and constructed St Joseph’s Conference Centre of Charity site at Childers yesterday, volunteers were recognised for their longstanding commitment.

Among the volunteers who received an award were Theresa Todman and Ben Clutterbuck.

“I have volunteered at the Vinnies store in Childers for more than 20 years and I served as the store manager for quite some time too,” Ms Todman said.

“We didn’t know this was happening today so it was quite a surprise, but it was nice to receive an award.”

Longstanding volunteer for St Vincent de Pauls in Childers Theresa Todman has received an award for her contribution. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Volunteering between the Bundaberg and Childers stores for five decades, Mr Clutterbuck has a number of achievements under his belt.

Relocating from Bundaberg to Childers in 1972, Mr Clutterbuck was not only the organisation’s first president but he was also the third superintendent for QAS to be based in Childers.

But don’t let these major milestones fool you – the 89-year-old Childers local is very humble about what he has accomplished over the years.

“I was quite surprised (to receive an award) and that’s why they probably didn’t tell me because I usually avoid things like this,” Mr Clutterbuck said.

“It felt nice to be recognised.”

Childers local Ben Clutterbuck has achieved a lot in his life but the former QAS superintendant and volunteer remains humble. Picture: Rhylea Millar

St Joseph’s Conference president Geoff Parker said the awards meant recipients were considered members of the St Vincent de Paul’s Society for the rest of their lives.

“The Vinnies shop opened in the mid to late 1980s and we still have volunteers that were with us at the start, which is a great service to the community,” Mr Parker said.

“We’ve got a good crew of people with volunteers who have been at St Vinnies here in Childers for 25 and 30 years.

“Theresa still volunteers and helps out in the store and Ben’s now 89 so he doesn’t do as much as he used to but he still does help out as much as he can.”

Award recipients were announced yesterday (Friday) and received a certificate and pin.