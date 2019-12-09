Protocol for when you see flashing lights

WITH the Christmas season upon us, emergency services are reminding the public about the protocol when you see their flashing lights and hear their sirens.

QAS critical care paramedic Simon Edwards said it was important to drive steadily and to move to the side for emergency vehicles.

“Be aware of our emergency vehicles, when we are coming with lights and sirens it is appropriate for you guys to slow down, move to the left and always make sure it is safe for us to come around,” Mr Edwards said.

“Unfortunately, if it is not safe to leave the road please allow us to overtake and we will only do that safely.

“We don’t do jerky movements, we always make sure we keep everything smooth and relaxed and people who suddenly brake in front of us unfortunately cause us to break quite heavily, which cannot be very good for the patient in care.”

Senior Constable Britany Duncan said lights and sirens were put on for a reason in an emergency.

“If we are going lights and sirens it is an urgent matter, we are only allowed to go lights and sirens if there is a risk of injury or a risk of property damage,” Ms Duncan said.

“If they (the emergency vehicle) aren’t on the road and impeding the road you don’t need to slow down. We do get that a lot, some people just try to look at what’s going on and that’s actually when accidents do happen, so if you there’s no need for you to be slow down then don’t.”

“Coming into the Christmas season we want to stay away from accidents and keep people as safe as possible at this time.”

Mr Edwards said during the Christmas season more people were driving so it was important to understand what to do when you see the flashing lights.

“With more people on the road, we are going to have more road traffic incidents, which will result in more cause for ambulance, fire and police.”