Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Protests as tourism operators reach breaking point

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Jun 2020 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

FRUSTRATED Gold Coast tourism operators will be joining in with state-wide protests today, as pressure continues to mount against ongoing border closures.

Businesses across the state will today be calling for some clarity for the end date for restrictions, with the current July date potentially being pushed back to September.

Talking on the Today Show this morning, Anthony Ardern of Sea World Cruises called the current situation "frustrating" for operators, with them given no assurances by the Government that can help them plan their return to trade.

"We really, really need to just know a date of when we're actually looking at opening," he said.

Joined by Gold Coast tourism staples like Aqua duck, Paradise Jet boating and Hot Air ballooning, Mr Arden revealed how Sunday's shock announcement of eased restrictions caught them off guard with preparations, and does not want that trend to continue.

"We planned we were going to start running tours up for 20 people on 13 June, and then the bombshell dropped on Sunday that we can start operating as of yesterday," he said.

"People need four, five, six weeks to plan a holiday to Queensland."

The protest, dubbed 'toot for tourism' will join in with other tourism towns across the state asking for the Premier to stop keeping frustrated tourism operators "in the dark" about a potential border opening date.

This comes as Destination Gold Coast has estimated the continued border closures past the July 10 date would potentially cost the industry an extra $500 million on top of the already devastating $4 billion losses that has already crippled the area.

 

 

Originally published as Protests as tourism operators reach breaking point

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Baffle Creek? Yesterday’s government response

        premium_icon What Baffle Creek? Yesterday’s government response

        News The Palaszczuk government has been accused of “dragging the chain” on approvals for Baffle Creek rezoning

        Bundy couple tells of moment they knew they'd won $500,000

        premium_icon Bundy couple tells of moment they knew they'd won $500,000

        News The couple said they were “over the moon” after the ticket turned into the best...

        Full disclosure: What’s happening in the council

        premium_icon Full disclosure: What’s happening in the council

        News Some of the decisions included $200,000 in stimulus, and the return of parking...

        Pollies, business owner ready for tourism to return

        premium_icon Pollies, business owner ready for tourism to return

        News Pollies and business owners are encouraging Queenslanders to visit our region as...