Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Protests after police shooting in Memphis

by Brendan O'Brien
14th Jun 2019 12:14 PM

At least two dozen police officers were injured as violent protests erupted in Memphis after a young black man was shot dead by federal agents.

Brandon Webber, aged 20, was killed by members of a federal fugitive task force seeking to take him into custody, over the shooting of a man in Mississippi earlier this month.

Webber was shot after he rammed police in a stolen car.

As news of his death spread, several hundred people gathered, and some threw rocks and spat at the police, Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

At least 24 officers and deputies were injured - two journalists were also hurt before the crowd dispersed.

Authorities in Mississippi said Webber was suspected of having shot a man five times point blank and leaving him for dead after going for a test drive in a car the victim was offering for sale.

A second suspect in the shooting remains at large.

The tensions in Memphis, where hundreds of protesters took to the streets overnight, evoked memories of a string of protests against police brutality that broke out in other cities in recent years.

More Stories

memphis police brutality police shooting

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 70 people listed to appear in Bundy Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 70 people listed to appear in Bundy Court today

    Crime A FULL list of people listed to appear in court today.

    Stunning winter photos: Bundy wakes to blanket of fog

    premium_icon Stunning winter photos: Bundy wakes to blanket of fog

    Weather Bundaberg residents woke to a blanket of fog this morning.

    POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    premium_icon POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    News A 17-year-old has been charged

    • 14th Jun 2019 1:20 PM
    Maryborough joins growing list of places with water parks

    premium_icon Maryborough joins growing list of places with water parks

    Council News What's happening with one for Bundaberg

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:24 PM