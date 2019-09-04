Menu
Protesting farmer halts work at Carmichael mine

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
4th Sep 2019 8:46 AM
WORK at Adani's Carmichael mine has been disrupted after a protester locked himself to a drill rig this morning.

Will Douglas, 63, a farmer and teacher from New South Wales, locked himself to the drill rig on Adani's rail corridor.

Mr Douglas claimed he had no other choice but to take action

"I love this country, and it is under threat from the ignorance and ineptitude of the Australian government in dealing with this global crisis," he said.

"As a biologist and farmer, I fear the disastrous effects of climate change. As a father and teacher, holding a responsibility to young Australians, I have no other choice than to take actions like this to stop Adani's mine and keep this coal in the ground.

"By continuing to promote the coal industry, Australia is actively rejecting the best science we have available.

"The IPCC report is clear: no new coal whatsoever, and a rapid transition from existing thermal coal. The Australian government should be moving to renewables and ensuring workers' right.

"For too long the Australian government has been ignoring the messages of scientific experts. 'Now we, the Australian people, are the message - taking direct action to stop climate disaster's to a just transition."

The latest protest at the Carmichael mine comes after anti-Adani protesters on Monday hit a Townsville piping company for the second time in a week.

Three protesters locked themselves to the gates of the piping company Iplex's office on Ingham Rd, Bohle, calling the company to again withdraw their tender for Adani's Carmichael mine.

Townsville civic leaders chastised the group, with one Labor politician describing them as "idiots" who are not welcome in the community.

