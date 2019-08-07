Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters and Police pictured in the Brisbane CBD and marching down George Street to Parliament, Tuesday 6th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
Protesters and Police pictured in the Brisbane CBD and marching down George Street to Parliament, Tuesday 6th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
Environment

Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

by MADURA MCCORMACK
7th Aug 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTI-ADANI activists are reportedly staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site this morning, with at least two people suspended from 9m poles.

Frontline Action on Coal activists said they were "immobilising 17 machines and stopping tree clearing" by Adani at the site.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the frontline as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster," the group posted.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!"

The Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were on their way to the protest action and that a team was being sent from Bowen.

The drive from Bowen to the Adani mine site is at least 6.5 hours.

The action at the mine site comes after extensive protests which have shut down streets in Brisbane the past few weeks.

More Stories

adani adani mine editors picks protesters

Top Stories

    'Obsessed' breeder kept 110 dogs in 'putrid' conditions

    premium_icon 'Obsessed' breeder kept 110 dogs in 'putrid' conditions

    News A WOMAN who became 'obsessed' with breeding dogs has fronted court after an RSPCA investigator discovered the 'putrid' conditions of her puppy farm.

    150-lot subdivision: Santalucia takes council to court

    premium_icon 150-lot subdivision: Santalucia takes council to court

    News Developer lodges appeal to remove development conditions

    The two women set to shape the future of Bundy's schools

    premium_icon The two women set to shape the future of Bundy's schools

    News Meet Bundaberg's new Assistant Regional Driectors

    New coffee business rolls into Bargara

    premium_icon New coffee business rolls into Bargara

    News The Crafty Goose is at a popular Bargara park, serving coffee to all