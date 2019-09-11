Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protestors have stopped work at Adani’s Abbott Point coal terminal. Picture: Evan Morgan
Protestors have stopped work at Adani’s Abbott Point coal terminal. Picture: Evan Morgan
Environment

Protesters stop work at Adani’s Abbot Point

by JACOB MILEY
11th Sep 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have stopped work at Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal this morning by walking into the port and locking themselves to coal loading infrastructure.

Two of the group stopped work at 4:30am by locking themselves to a conveyor belt at the site, near Bowen.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident about 4.15am and remained on scene.

Last month, the State Government announced it would be introducing a suite of laws to address "extremist" protesters.

Police would be given extra powers to search for "dangerous devices" protesters are commonly using to lock themselves on to rail lines or cause traffic mayhem in cities.

It is unclear how the protesters locked themselves to the infrastructure.

abbot adani coal terminal point protest

Top Stories

    Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    premium_icon Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

    News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett does not support the creation of a new northern Qld state. These are the reasons why:

    Newly local family’s power price jolt

    premium_icon Newly local family’s power price jolt

    News A BUNDY mother recently moved to regional Queensland, and is horrified at the costs...

    LNP promises $300 power cut

    premium_icon LNP promises $300 power cut

    News OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said she can cut local power bills by $300 a...

    Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    premium_icon Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    Community Screening to be held by the end of the year