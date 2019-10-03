Protesters: ‘Give us back our CEO’

Approximately fifty people gathered across the road from the Bundaberg Hospital to protest the sacking of Wide Bay Health CEO Adrian Pennington.

Approximately fifty people gathered across the road from the Bundaberg Hospital to protest the sacking of Wide Bay Health CEO Adrian Pennington.

MORE than 50 people banned together outside the Bundaberg Hospital chanting “Give us back our CEO” in protest of the sacking of former health boss Adrian Pennington earlier this week.

With posters in hand and passion in their voices, yesterday afternoon the group brought with them a call for answers and an independent inquiry from Health Minister Steven Miles and messages like “the people of Bundaberg deserve a better board”.

Patient advocate and former Jayant Patel patient Beryl Crosby led the rally stating that she had “no confidence” in the WBHHS board following Mr Pennington’s sacking and called upon the community to protest his dismissal.