Anti-lockdown protesters march for ‘Australian freedom’

A group who protested against Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown is vowing to take to the streets again — on Australia Day.

The defiant group of anti-lockdown protesters who disobeyed health orders amid Melbourne's coronavirus lockdown have vowed to march on Australia Day.

The "People's Australia Day Parade" will take place on Tuesday next week at 2pm.

The group plans to gather at the Queen Victoria gardens in the CBD and march to Catani Gardens, near St Kilda beach.

Protest organisers say their march will culminate with a "beach party" to "celebrate what's great".

It is expected to attract a significant police presence.

So far just 60 people have registered their interest in attending but thousands from the "freedom" movement are expected to attend.

St Kilda beach has been notorious for poor behaviour in recent years during the summer months, particularly on public holidays.

Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at the Shrine of Remembrance. Picture; Daniel Pockett

Organisers communicated to attendees on encrypted message applications on Thursday to avoid detection from police.

"Celebrate Australian freedom," the group organiser said.

"Keep Our Australia Day. Get ready to bring your Australian flags and costumes.

"We will not let Dan cancel Australia Day. We will take back our parade.

"We will celebrate Australian freedom. We will not be divided. Let's make this Australia Day bigger and better than ever before."

