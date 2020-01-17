Menu
Sheridan Vautier (is charged with aggravated assault and deprivation of liberty over an incident at a protest at Clermont.
Crime

Protester accused of contractor assault to face trial

Kristen Booth
17th Jan 2020 12:39 PM
THE cases against three alleged Adani protesters came before Clermont Magistrates Court this week.

Reuben Michael Anstee, 28, and Amy Francis Booth, 25, are accused of causing more than $12,000 damage when they suspended themselves from poles for more than nine hours at Adani's Carmichael mine site on August 9.

Protesters have suspended themselves from poles at the Adani mine site.
Both have been charged with one count each of trespass, contravening a police direction and unlawfully damaging mine infrastructure.

Sheridan Vautier, 22, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed or in company and deprivation of liberty after she allegedly assaulted an Adani contractor at Clermont in September.

At Mackay Magistrates Court Amy Francis Booth and Reuben Michael Anstee were accused of causing more than $12,000 damage to infrastructure at Adani's Carmichael mine site.
Her lawyer told the court she maintained her innocence and indicated she would plead not guilty to the charges.

Mr Anstee and Ms Booth's cases have been adjourned until March 3. Ms Vautier will face a two-day trial at Emerald on April 29.

