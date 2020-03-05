Protest to highlight why farmers want Paradise Dam fixed, restored

WANT TO BE HEARD: Judy Plath at the Paradise Dam protest outside the Bundaberg Courthouse.

SAVE Paradise.

It’s a simple message and one farmers and workers hope gets through to the State Government and SunWater after a protest at the Bundaberg Courthouse on Tuesday.

Dozens of people rallied outside the courthouse while day two of the Bundaberg hearings for the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry were underway.

Signs with messages like: Jobs will be lost, Water is Sacred, Community in Chaos, $10 billion loss to Bundaberg and Save Our Water were held by workers, farmers and business owners, while chants of “Save Paradise” were sung out.

Having partaken in grower meetings, this is the first public demonstration for local farmer Judy Plath who was one of the organisers.

Ms Plath said they wanted to take advantage of the Bundaberg hearings for the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry, to get their message across.

“We wanted to highlight how important Paradise Dam is to this region, not just to farmers, but to the people who are employed directly by farmers and by all those support businesses; irrigation suppliers, fertiliser companies, which all employ locals.”

She said they want Paradise Dam fixed and have it maintained at its current capacity.

“I hope they get the message,” she said.

“We’re prepared to do this as many times as we need to, to let the broader community know that Paradise Dam is absolutely vital to this regional community and to also let them know that there are great options for fixing the dam, remediating the dam in its current size.”

“The safety issues can be addressed without knocking it down [5 metres].”