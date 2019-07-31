Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTIVISM: Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon speaks to a crowd in front of GHD's Sunshine Coast office.
ACTIVISM: Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon speaks to a crowd in front of GHD's Sunshine Coast office. Warren Lynam
Environment

Protest group takes on multinational with rap song

Chloe Lyons
by
31st Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of activist, young and old, have attempted to convince a multinational company to end their relationship with Adani through a "colourful" protest which included a rap song about plastic bags.

The #StopAdani Sunshine Coast group gathered outside the Birtinya office of GHD yesterday with Nanook, a life size polar bear.

Protestor Jenny Fitzgibbon addressed the crowd with a rap about plastic and a song about polar bears.

She then led the group into a chant: "Coal is dead GHD. Be the change you want to see".

Similar protests were held from Townsville to Hobart as part of the group's National Week of Action.

A GHD spokesman declined to comment.

"We are calling on GHD to pull out of Adani's dirty coal mine and stand with the two-thirds of Australians who oppose this project," #StopAdani spokesman David Bowling said.

More Stories

activism adani carmichael mine coal india jobs protest stop adani sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bundy's rental vacancies drop to record low level

    premium_icon Bundy's rental vacancies drop to record low level

    Property BUNDABERG'S rental market is the tightest it has been in at least a decade, outside of flood times, figures released yesterday show.

    QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    premium_icon QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    Local Faces Harry Potter and Star Wars theme a winner

    Bundaberg councillors' nuclear neutrality

    premium_icon Bundaberg councillors' nuclear neutrality

    Politics Bundaberg Regional Council has no formal policy on nuclear talks

    HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    premium_icon HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    Business Readers nominate hundreds of hair stylists