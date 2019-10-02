Protest calls rally for sacked chief executive

The sacking of former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington will not impact plans for the new Bundaberg Hospital, but local patient advocates say the government needs to know a bad decision has been made.

Patient advocate and former Jayant Patel patient Beryl Crosby said in a Facebook post on Monday that she had “no confidence” in the WBHHS board following Mr Pennington’s sacking.

Ms Crosby called for a rally to be held tomorrow afternoon outside the hospital to protest Mr Pennington’s sacking.

Adding her support was Justine Christerson, who runs a Facebook page supporting rural patients.

She said her first response to hearing the news about Mr Pennington “cannot be put in writing”, but said the protest was a good idea.

“The only way (the government) is going to know a bad decision has been made is a show of hands and a show of voices,” Ms Christerson said.