BOTANIC: Bulberin Nut, a species of Macadamia native to the region, north of Gin Gin Bundaberg Regional Council
Protecting our nuts in Bundy

6th Jun 2018 12:49 PM

IN A bid to protect some of Australia's most threatened plant life, the Australian Government has announced that Bundaberg Botanic Gardens will be a part of the Macadamia Conservation Trust.

The Bundaberg Regional Council announced the news on Facebook yesterday, stating that the trust aims to protect the Bulberin Nut, a species of Macadamia native to the region, north of Gin Gin.

The Macadamia Conservation Trust is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2007 under the Australia Macadamia Society (peak industry body and trustee) with the goal to guide resources and action towards protection and restoration of remaining wild Macadamia habitat.

