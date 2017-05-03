Protecting our Bundy workers

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers has welcomed a new licensing scheme targeting rogue labour hire operators saying it will give farmers confidence.

BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers has welcomed a new licensing scheme targeting rogue labour hire operators saying it will give farmers confidence.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said under the proposed mandatory licensing scheme, all labour hire providers operating in Queensland would need to:

pass a fit-and-proper person test;

comply with strict workplace laws;

pay a license fee;

report regularly on their operations; and

report the number of employees they have, as well as employees engaged through work visa arrangements.

Just last month, a group of Bundaberg workers were part of a larger faction underpaid almost $80,000 after a Queensland company lured them to Australia with a string of false promises.

BFVG managing director Bree Grima said the scheme had been worked on for more than a year with key stakeholders involved.

"We welcome any legislation that makes it tougher for those not doing the right thing within the industry,” she said.

"This will provide a lot more transparency for those growers.”

Mrs Grima said while she was happy with the scheme, she did not think a state-based plan would work on its own.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said she lobbied hard for these reforms.

"I have to say it's disappointing that Keith Pitt and the Federal Government have repeatedly turned a blind eye to labour hire rorts and that's why Queensland is going it alone.

"We cannot let Bundaberg establish a reputation as a place where international visitors are mistreated.”