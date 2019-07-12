Protecting bees is all the buzz for Bundy

SAFETY FIRST: Bundy local and bee advocate, Kyle Wood is fascinated by bees and their importance to humankind and is passionate about educating others.

BUNDABERG's Bee Keepers Association was initiated this year, after there was significant public interest and demand for ways to take care of and preserve bee species.

14-year old, Kyle Wood became a member of the community group after he saved up all of his pocket money over the course of 12 months to purchase a hive and protection suit.

"I thought it was fascinating how they get together to produce honey, which is a product that we all use,” he said. "If they sting you on the arm or leg, it's not too bad, but when they get you on the face or somewhere soft, it does hurt.

"They've stung Dad on the face a couple of times, so he's had to leave me to finish the job on my own.”

Kyle's Mum, Lisa Wood has loved watching Kyle's commitment to the cause, teaching himself and others about the importance of bee conservation.

"Kyle taught himself how to handle and look after his bees and is already planning to buy another hive in the summertime,” she said. "Kyle presented his first talk at the library this week because he is passionate about sharing his knowledge with others.

"It has been incredible to be part of Bundaberg's Bee Keepers Association because they educate the public about why we needs bees to survive in this world and provide advice about what we can do to ensure this.”

"If anyone has a swarm at their house that they don't want, please do not spray the bees because you will kill half of them, the other half will survive and the horrible smell will linger,” Ms Wood said. "Call the association and let them know, because they are professionals and can remove the bees for you.

"It would also be really great to work with Bundy farmers and show them alternatives to poisoning because the bees will actually pollinate their produce.”

Over the years and with evolving technology, many teenagers now spend hours at a time playing video games, using their smartphone or scrolling through social media, so Ms Wood is thrilled that Kyle's hobby not only keeps him outside but it is also for the greater good.

"He's never been able to sit still, so I'm really pleased that he's able to work outside and follow his passion,” she said. "I hope this encourages more younger people to get involved.”

The bee keepers and educators meet on a monthly basis and the next session is scheduled for July 28, at 2pm.

If you are interested in becoming a bee keeper or would like more information, you can request to join their Facebook page.