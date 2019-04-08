Protect the security of your computer by keeping it locked

SOME things in life you simply didn't know what you needed to know until it happened.

Riding a bike is something we learnt and, while there are points to learn, a lot of it comes from sitting on the seat, peddling and probably a few bumps and bruises.

We learn from mistakes and grow. Practice makes perfect.

This doesn't have to be the case for everything though.

We all know that we shouldn't go swimming right after eating (yes, Mum).

We know to unplug the fridge in a thunder storm and we know to slip slop and slap before heading into the sun.

We also know there are dangers on the internet and we should take some basic precautions.

Estimates are that about a quarter of all devices accessing the internet are not protected by an anti-virus or similar tool.

We know we are using the internet more than ever and trusting it with things we never dreamed of (banking, personal information, family photos etc).

Why then are we not going to the effort to protect ourselves and our devices?

While cost is often a barrier, we know that this isn't what warps this figure as there are many free solutions on the market.

They may not always be as good or as thorough in their operation but they are some level of protection and don't count toward the quarter of unprotected devices.

We also know it is not for lack of information around whether or not it is needed.

Forget the warm and fuzzy public service announcements - this is an industry worth almost a $30 billion a year and those big players are marketing and pushing their agenda.

Ultimately there is no right answer as to why they aren't protected.

With so many devices, some will always get missed -no one can force the hand here.

What we can do is take our cyber security as seriously as we do in other areas.

You wouldn't leave your house or car unlocked - don't leave your computer unlocked.