PROPOSED PROJECT Wind farm calls for expression of interest

THE Forest Wind farm project is inviting Fraser Coast businesses to express interest in supplying goods and services to the project.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was good to see the project consulting with local businesses.

Mr Saunders said the clean energy project would be a massive boon to the local economy.

A wide range of opportunities for local businesses is available, including accommodation, cleaning, catering, logistics and transport.

Industrial opportunities include quarry and cement products, cabling and electrical wholesalers, security services, water haulage, electrical and civil works.

Forest Wind is a major clean energy infrastructure project proposed on forestry land between Maryborough and Gympie.

The $2 billion project will be largest wind farm in Queensland and one of the largest in the southern hemisphere if it goes ahead.

Construction is proposed to commence between the middle of 2021 and 2022 with the first stage of the project expected to be operational by late 2023.

Local businesses can lodge an expression of interest via Forest Wind's Project Page on the ICN Gateway at forestwind.icn.org.au.

For more information visit www.forestwind.com.au, email info@forestwind.com.au or call 07 5447 1472.