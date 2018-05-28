Project raises questions for Agnes and 1770

NATURAL ASSET: Pacificus Tourism Project is moving forward with its plans to build a resort near the beachfront at Hummock Hill Island, 30km south of Gladstone.

AGNES Water and Seventeen Seventy have weathered their fair share of blows in the past couple of years.

The latest potential impact on the tourist towns was raised by Councillor Kahn Goodluck, on May 15, the date Gladstone Regional Council rejected Pacificus Tourism's proposed resort and residential complex on Hummock Hill Island on planning grounds.

The project's future now rests with the State Government.

Precinct Plan and Master Plan for the Hummock Hill Island Resort. Tegan Annett

Cr Goodluck said the development could have a negative impact on tourist numbers to Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

The twin towns are about one hour and fifteen minutes drive from the closest mainland road near Hummock Hill Island.

Amber Rodgers president of Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce (DCTC) said the organisation's members had not decided whether to oppose the development.

"We are not standing anywhere with a 'don't develop' shirt," she said.

Our members haven't given us a mandate to go one direction or the the other.

Ms Rodgers said her focus was on what could be done locally to boost tourist numbers.

"DCTC definitely knows there is still capacity in Agnes and Seventeen Seventy," she said.

"We did a bed count close to two years ago, there were over 3500 commercial (rooms) available.

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett opposed the Hummock Hill development but said he was "wasn't concerned" about the impact on tourism.

"This isn't an eco-tourism resort, it is by and large a residential subdivision," he said.

"I am worried this thing may not work and we get half a community stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Who picks up the bill? Everybody else.

Cr Burnett said the developers had proposed the road and bridge across to the island would become council's responsibility after 20 years.

"Why would we want a 20 year bridge that needs replacement?" he asked.