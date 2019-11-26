Proposed Bundy mine: Huge turnout for protest

NO COAL: More than 200 people attended the community meeting over the weekend to protest against a coal mine, after an application for an MDL was approved.

NO COAL: More than 200 people attended the community meeting over the weekend to protest against a coal mine, after an application for an MDL was approved.

MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community came together over the weekend and raised concerns after an organisation was permitted to commence exploration works in the area and scope out a suitable coal mine site.

Lock the Gate spokeswoman Vicki Perrin said she was thrilled with the community support and estimated more than 200 members of the community attended the meeting.

“It just shows that this speculator has no idea about the community that they have decided to come into,” Ms Perris said.

“And the fact that they’re coming into the Wide Bay Burnett region after it recently defeated gas mining … we’re going to make sure they know.”

The friendly protest was arranged after Western Australian organisation Fox Resources had their application for an MDL approved.

Ms Perrin said the plan moving forward is to determine who will make the decision if an application for a mining licence is received and submit an appeal against it.

“There’s no formal way to object to a mining licence, so a working group has been established and Lock the Gate will work closely with that group to ensure this doesn’t happen,” Ms Perrin said.

She said it was crucial for the agriculture sector, that the Bundaberg community raised awareness about the issue.

“If an MDL is approved, there is no public announcement, so no one will know about it until a drilling rig is next door,” Ms Perrin said.

“So what we all can do right now is talk about it to our neighbours.”

Nourish Cafe owner Judy Plath said a coal mine would cause competition for water and place a lot of pressure on the agriculture sector, an industry that is already reeling from the drought and water restrictions.

Fox Resources CFO Bruce Garlick said the MDL was to explore the area and conduct geoscientific programs, feasibility studies and metallurgical testing.

Mr Garlick said if the organisation did decide to apply for a mining lease, consultation with the community and negotiation with stakeholders would be considered.

“An MDL is a type of exploration permit and not a mining lease,” Mr Garlick said.

“Fox Resources is aware of the water supply issues and if a Mining Lease is applied for in the future, community consultation will be undertaken, and issues such as water supply, will be addressed.”