Proposed ‘anti-tourism’ laws to destroy economy, agents say

RESIDENTS and business owners in Noosa have just five days to voice submissions in what local real estate agents are calling an "anti-tourism" move that could potentially cost the region "millions of dollars".

Aspire Real Estate CEO Dave Langdon said new laws proposed by Noosa Council to essentially disallow homes to have short-term stay will have a major detrimental impact on tourism and the town itself.

Long-time agent Dan Neylan of Dowling and Neylan said it will turn the region into a "basket case" and lead to a serious loss to local jobs .

Noosa Council wants to bring in the laws to change short-term letting houses from consistent to inconsistent across the shire - council data shows about 3000 homes are currently available for short-term letting.

Owners can apply for a development application to turn their house into a short-term lease, but as an inconsistent use that their property can be "knocked back".

Mayor Tony Wellington said the decision to have short-stay use as inconsistent in low density residential areas is to "protect resident amenity and preserve housing stock for permanent residents into the future".

Cr Wellington acknowledged that hundreds of properties in the area are likely to have existing use rights for short term letting.

However, Mr Langdon said he fears for low-income workers being unable to secure housing within the shire.

Noosa Council data shows around 3000 homes in the shire are available as short term stay accommodation, Sunshine Beach alone has 539 properties.

"Bringing in strict new rules or banning well-managed holiday accommodation is not going to address housing affordability," Mr Langdon said.

"All it will do is stop visitors from coming and that will mean less visitor money circulating in the economy and less job opportunities for locals.

"Industry stakeholders have agreed that hundreds of jobs may be lost, along with millions of dollars in discretionary annual spending."

Cr Wellington said research shows other areas across Australia, short stay accommodation is having a "significant" impact on available and affordable housing."

Public submissions can be made up until Monday, which council said had been more than 40 business days.

Mr Langdon said he had visited more than 100 small businesses or residents and the majority "had no idea" of the submission process.

"No one knows, everyone I speak to has no idea," Mr Langdon said.

Cr Wellington has previously said no specific economic study had been done for laws like this, which Mr Langdon questioned why not.

Mr Langdon said he had no knowledge of it ever being done, anywhere.

"The laws are anti-tourism and anti-competitive. Most Noosa businesses will be disadvantaged as part of overall impacts to Noosa's tourism economy," he said.

Mr Langdon said the new laws, which would come into effect from March next year if successful, were already causing problems.

"Contracts are falling over, it's already distorting the market and they haven't even come in properly yet," Mr Langdon said.

"There's been no meaningful engagement, council will say that this is what the submission process is, but it's not enough.

"It's the smallest window of time allowed for people to comment when considering its banning people's choice. Property owners have not even received a letter telling them what is happening. It's not fair."