Proposal to keep up with region's building needs

CATERING to the evolving building needs of the regional community has prompted Bundaberg Regional Council to propose amendments to policies dealing with domestic outbuildings including garages, sheds and carports.

The Council's Planning and Development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the proposed amendments would affect the current Amenity and Aesthetics and Building Work involving Removal or Rebuilding Policy.

"While the proposed changes will not generally affect the built environment the positive effect will lay within the resultant removal of red tape through less referrals to council relating to standard outbuildings,” he said.

"Primarily the new policy will no longer capture class 10 buildings associated with farming or other commercial uses, sheds on vacant lots will no longer automatically be referred with referral only required when not complying with acceptable outcomes.

"Some of the changes proposed include relaxing roof pitch requirements for skillion roofs and a slight increase to building heights for domestic outbuildings in urban areas from 4.5 metres to 4.8 metres.

"This caters for storage of taller vehicles such as RVs, which are popular in a lifestyle region like Bundaberg.”

Cr Sommerfeld said there has also been some slight increases with the combined maximum floor areas for sheds allowed on larger lots.

"The changes should reduce the number of Amenity & Aesthetics applications to council by about 35% based on recent applications and overall should reduce timeframes, cost and paperwork associated with gaining building approval for domestic buildings within the region,” he said.

Cr Sommerfeld said the proposed amendments were open for community comment through a public notification period.

The proposed amendments can be viewed by at www.bundaberg. qld.gov.au/have-your-say.