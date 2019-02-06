Proposal for new rescue dog shelter reachers council

A PROPOSED four-stage development will allow a local organisation to provide temporary shelter and care for up to 100 abandoned dogs at any given time.

Red Collar Rescue, an independent and non-profit organisation which has been operating out of Biggenden since 2010, is now sourcing a new space to expand their shelter.

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesperson Ross Sommerfeld said the proposed development would involve the construction of new facilities at 459 Garryowen Rd, Farnsfield.

"Stage one of the proposal features the construction of a shed accommodating 40 kennels, as well as the conversion of an existing double-storey shed into an office area,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The development also includes a caretaker's accommodation, a car park, fencing and more.”

Cr Sommerfeld said if approved, the development would also provide employment and volunteer position opportunities for locals.

"The proposal would employ about four staff and additional volunteers to assist with the re-homing of these animals,” he said.

Red Collar Rescue has successfully re-homed more than 3200 dogs in the almost nine years since it began its operations.

The organisation provides temporary refuge and rehoming services for abandoned, abused and unwanted dogs.