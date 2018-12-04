Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for offenders who broke into Tarong Power Station.
Police are searching for offenders who broke into Tarong Power Station. FILE
Crime

Property stolen from Tarong Power Station

Matt Collins
by
4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after offenders entered Tarong Power Station illegally and stole property.

Nanango police are searching for offenders who drove through Nanango State Forestry to gain access to the facility where they stole a large quantity of copper wire.

The incident occurred between the afternoon of November 23 and the morning of November 27.

A white Isuzu D-Max has been identified as a vehicle of interest.

Some breaking equipment was left at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to the offence is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or alternatively Nanango Police on 4171 6333.

nanango police south burnett crime tarong power station
South Burnett

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    Business LOCALS and tourists alike are set to be wowed with the re-opening of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic barrel attraction.

    Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    premium_icon Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    Weather Heavy rainfall could see parts of Bundy cop more than 50mm of rain

    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime Man caught with sawn off rifle attached to homemade silencer

    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    Local Partners