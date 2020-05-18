Property sale 55 years in the making

Santa Fe plantation has been listed for sale with expressions of interest open.

AFTER 55 years, one of Bundaberg’s well know farming properties is for sale and it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around often.

The Santa Fe Plantation on Mahogany Creek Rd owned by John Santalucia has been put on the market with expressions of interest open.

In 1964, Mr Santalucia won a tender to develop the virgin-wallum land at Elliott to improve the pastures.

He then obtained freehold ownership in 1978 and named the property Santa Fe.

The name was a tribute to both the Santalucia name and the property’s strong beef production connections, since the tender requirements stipulated it be converted to pastures for beef cattle.

The property spans across 1,494.92ha with sheds for machinery and water security.

There is more than 43km of PVC piping internally and externally throughout the plantation.

Santa Fe also owns 5km of underground piping from the Alloway channel to the property

It comprises of two adjoining farms, supported by quality soil.

The property is being made available as a whole or two separate farms.

The property’s real estate agent Jonathon Olsen said the sale was a rare opportunity.

Mr Olsen described the listing as “a marvel” and said it would take two hours to drive around the land for a detailed look.

“It’s the first time in 55 years this property has been offered on the market,” he said.

“It’s such a large plantation in one area and it’s taken John a long time to perfect.

“An opportunity of that size hasn’t been seen in out region before.”

Mr Olsen said the property would give companies the opportunity to expand and for development.

“There’s a lot of diversification happening at the moment,” he said.

“The area has been proven for macadamia growing.”