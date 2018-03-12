Property prices in Bundy up by 2.2%

BUNDABERG'S housing market has reached its bottom, according to figures released in the latest Queensland Market Monitor.

Last year, the average house price increased by 2.2 per cent to $285,000.

Richardson and Wrench Bargara Beach principal Le-Anne Allan, who is also the REIQ Bundaberg zone chairwoman, said there was now "less resistance for property prices to drop any further”.

"Buyers are seeing value in listed prices,” she said.

Bargara was the highest-selling suburb, with 131 houses sold in 2017 for an average price of $369,000.

Ms Allan said she was not surprised. "Bargara is what most prospective buyers are after, they want the coastal lifestyle.”

Buyers are selling up in Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, she said, and moving to Bargara, buying properties in the $450,000 to $550,000 range with a few bucks left over.

Ms Allan said she recently sold an apartment for $835,000 in Bargara and just before Christmas one sold for $1.225million.

Overall, unit sales didn't do as well as houses with annual prices falling slightly from $258,000 in December 2016 to $255,000 in December 2017, however the sales were bolstered in the December quarter thanks to Bargara's unit market.

Ms Allan said investors saw the Bundaberg market a growth area thanks to infrastructure projects in the pipeline.

This was reflected in the report which said the Bundaberg rental market was the best performer in regional Queensland.

Last year there was an increase in demand, pushing up rents on three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom units, leaving the rental outlook for 2018 stable.

Average weekly rent for a three-bedroom house rose 3.6 per cent to $290 and the average rent paid for a two-bedroom townhouse rose 2.2 per cent to $230 in December.

In 2017 the number of houses and units on the market also increased while median days on market and vendor discount were down for the year to November.

Ms Allan said the Bundaberg region was one of the most stable in Queensland and it was an attractive area for buyers and renters because of the great natural attractions and the friendliness of the people.