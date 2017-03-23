Property owner fined $1 million for land clearing

AN EIDSVOLD property owner has been fined almost $1 million for illegally clearing 350 hectares of native scrubland on his property.

Brisbane Times reports million-dollar fine and costs were handed down in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday against Michael Vincent Baker from Eidsvold, about 470 kilometres north of Brisbane near Bundaberg.

The court found Baker guilty of 46 offences under both the Forestry Act and the Sustainable Planning Act and fined him $999,780 including costs.

Department of Natural Resources director-general James Purtill said Mr Baker kept clearing land despite being warned by the department.

He said Mr Baker originally contacted the department asking for advice about managing vegetation on his property but he never received a permit to clear land.