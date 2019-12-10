Property owner counts cost of taking appeal to higher court

While his fines were lowered, Michael Vincent Baker is still counting the cost of appealing a 2016 court decision.

A MAN has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in fines and legal fees after appealing a court ruling from 2016.

Michael Vincent Baker was ordered to pay a total of $276,000 in fines in March 2017 after being convicted of unlawfully clearing 346.6 hectares of land between May 2011 and December 2013 at Chess Park, near Eidsvold.

His appeal before the District Court was met with some success, and he had the fine reduced to $250,000, as well as a reduction in a separate fine under Section 88 of the Forestry Act from over $17,000 to just over $4700.

However, Mr Baker was also ordered to pay an additional $224,859 for the respondent’s court cost of the appeal on top of the existing $495,892 in the respondent’s costs of the original trial.

The 346.6ha that were cleared represented over nine per cent of the total area covered by native vegetation at Chess Park.

Court documents showed Mr Baker sent emails to department officials requesting them to rethink the 10 metre fire break limit around his property.

His offending began only a few months after he moved in, with the Brisbane Magistrates Court finding it “hard to see how the purpose was fire management”.

Mr Baker wrote to the former relevant environment and natural resources departmental officials between 2011 and 2012 stating that he was not inclined to lodge vegetation clearing applications as he owned the land.

“I am going to build fire breaks as big as I think the circumstance warrant,” Mr Baker wrote in an email contained in court documents.

“You can shove your 10 metre rule and take me to court as I definitely will not under any circumstances comply with it – not now, not ever.

“They will be 100 metres”

A few weeks later, he wrote that he would be taking things into his own hands if the department continued to “do nothing”.

“In you [sic] continued ‘do nothing policy’ I will address this area as I see fit in order to make it productive in terms of a working cattle property ... we are only a matter of weeks off clearing up this mess,” he wrote.