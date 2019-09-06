PROPERTY ON THE MOVE: Why now is the time to strike

IT'S a case of onwards and upwards for Bundaberg's property market if buyers are willing to take advantage of low house prices and minimal interest rates.

That's according to Propertyology's head of market research Simon Pressley, who says now is the time for keen investors to strike.

His advice comes following a plateau in the region's property market in recent years after a boom period in the years leading up to 2007 that saw property prices jump rapidly.

"The six years ending 2007 saw Bundaberg's median house price increase by 170 per cent, from $100,000 to $270,000," Mr Pressley said.

"While Bundaberg's property market has been pancake flat for much of the last decade, that's been the case for large parts of Queensland.

"Many people forget that Bundaberg is more than capable of being a stellar performer."

Mr Pressley said the Bundaberg region was currently seeing a low housing supply with rental pressures and fewer sales listings.

And while Mr Pressley doesn't expect miracles in the near future, he says the industry is showing signs of starting to pick up and there were positives to take into account.

"We are not forecasting a property boom in Bundaberg, however, we do feel that the market is entering the best conditions seen in a decade," Mr Pressley said.

"Interest rates are now lower than any living Australian would have ever seen."

Mr Pressley said it was a healthy environment for new entrants to the property market and existing property owners should take advantage of the historically low interest rates and Bundaberg's affordable housing.

"Bundaberg residents would be wise to appreciate the opportunity ahead," he said.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to transact in real estate."

Mr Pressley said the current jobs crisis shouldn't scare buyers off from making an investment in the property sector.

"Local economic conditions have been soft, but they're not much better in southeast Queensland either," he said.

"We anticipate improvement in Queensland's tourism, resources and agriculture sectors and regional cities such as Bundaberg have as much exposure to those sectors as anyone else."

The market research expert says with a low rental vacancy rate, rents in the region are set to rise.

"Bundaberg's rental vacancy rate has reduced from 2.1 per cent two years ago to now sit at 0.9 per cent," he said.

