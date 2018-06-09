Property market ripe for picking

Properties in the region are ripe for the picking.

Properties in the region are ripe for the picking. Contributed

WHETHER you're looking to buy or sell, now is the time.

REIQ's March Quarterly Queensland Market Monitor has Bundaberg looking good at both ends of the market.

Our stable market history and a long list of developments and projects mean the future of real estate across the region is looking bright.

REIQ zone chair Le-Anne Allan said an increase in employment opportunities from a number of big projects would see the area's appeal and attraction recognised by prospective buyers.

The REIQ report identified the $210 million Childers Solar Farm, the $30 million Bundaberg CBD revitalisation and the proposed $18 million bio-refinery project as opportunities to drive regional confidence and create job opportunities.

This was what was needed to lift the property market.

"The Bundaberg region is known as one of the most stable regions in Queensland. The time to sell and/or invest is now,” Ms Allan said.

"With established agricultural markets in horticulture, seafood, livestock, food and agri-processing, sugar cane, aviation and education, the area has abundant investment and employment opportunities for those looking towards the future of the region.

"It is encouraging to see news of the Childers Solar Farm, investment in boutique breweries, state development area at Burnett Heads and the continuing investment by the Bundaberg Regional Council into facilities and amenities of the region.

Ms Allan said the region was attracting new residents from all parts of the world.

She said property values would remain stable in the short to medium term.

Despite annual sales volumes falling 6.4 per cent from the March 2017 quarter to the March 2018 quarter, Bundaberg has generally been a steady performer for the past five years, ranking as the third-most affordable house market of all the areas in the report.

The fastest-selling suburbs, ranked by the shortest median days on market for the year to February, are: Millbank (24 days), Bundaberg South (35 days), Bundaberg West (38 days), Kalkie (45 days) and Kepnock (50 days).

Ms Allan said Millbank, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg West and Kepnock were within 6km of the city centre and close to shopping centres, schools and amenities.

"Similar to other local government areas, such as the Gold Coast, most of the fastest-selling suburbs are more affordable than the local government area median price,” she said.

But it's not just sellers grinning - Ms Allan said there had never been a better time to buy. "When we see that the area is known as the third-most affordable house market in all the areas of the report, and along with the location and regional services and facilities available, this is an area where residents can enjoy the cost benefits and lifestyle choices not seen in many other Queensland regions,” she said.

She said the rate of sellers discounting house prices dropped from 6.4 per cent to 5.3 per cent, showing buyers were seeing value in listed prices.