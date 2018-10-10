Property market heading for recovery after vacancy rate drop

BUNDABERG'S fortunes are appearing on the way up, with the first sign of a resurgence in the central Queensland property markets beginning to peak through.

Property analyst Terry Ryder of Hotspotting said areas including Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Mackay were where the first signs of a visible drop in vacancy rates was occurring, an indication that a recovery of the property market was close.

"When you get the vacancy rates right down - that's when you get to the point where recovery can happen,” Mr Ryder said.

In Bundaberg, Mr Ryder said vacancy rates had increased to four per cent in 2016, but were now quite low at just 1.5 per cent.

"All the main suburbs of Bundaberg have got median prices in the low $200,000s - so it's an opportunity to say things are starting to look good in the local economy.

"The lifestyle is great the real estate is really cheap and it's a real opportunity.”

Ray White Bundaberg City selling principal Warren Hitzke said the market tightening was a good sign of things to come.

"It means more security for any potential buyers, especially investors,” Mr Hitzke said.

"We're finding tenants are sitting put for the long term and that means investors have more security which is relating to strong, healthy returns.”

While Mr Ryder said he would advise buyers and investors to do their research in those areas, there were great buying opportunities for owner occupiers in central Queensland.

"If you are buying now before the market really moves into recovery, there is not a lot of competition so you can negotiate from a position of strength and get a bargain,” he said.

Mr Hitzke said the potential for capital growth rising for investors would be motivation enough for buyers to enter the market.

"They'd be mad if they didn't (invest). Investors haven't seen capital growth in Bundaberg for some time compared to Brisbane and Gold Coast - and you'd be getting $280-$300 in rent each week which is nothing to hold the property,” he said.

"If you are an owner occupier and you've got a job and you are living there, then it's just probably the best of all times really to take that opportunity ahead of future growth which appears to be coming back to those locations,” Mr Ryder said.

A decrease in the number of properties put on the market is something Mr Hitzke said could create increased competition over the next 12 months.

"There is that potential over the next 12 months for it to be in the sellers favour,” he said.

"The stock is a lot less than a year ago, so once the stock starts to evaporate up, we should see an increase in growth.” An improvement in Bundaberg's unemployment rate from 9.51 in March last year to 9.19 could be a factor in the tightening of vacancy rates in the region.

"The general vibe coming out of the Bundaberg business community is, it is quite positive,” Mr Ryder said.

"Vacancies are very low now and it's a market that could promote itself as being very affordable sort of lifestyle area because it's close to the coast.”