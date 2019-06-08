Property lift has region all smiles

LOOKING GOOD: The Wide Bay region has been among the top performers in a recent industry analysis.

THERE'S a reason those in the Bundy real estate game are all smiles at the moment.

A new report by Rate My Agent has found the Wide Bay region's property market has come through the worst and it looks like good times ahead.

Rate My Agent CEO Mark Amstrong said the market across the state had stabilised.

"(We are) coming out of an adjustment period and moving into a normal market cycle,” Mr Armstrong said.

"The worst is potentially behind us, as we find solid ground.”

Surveying over 14,000 participants across Australia, recent results from the group's quarterly Price Expectation Report indicated a 5% satisfaction increase across the state.

Bundaberg's contribution rate did not surpass the minimum qualification required, so specific information for the region could not be determined at this stage.

However, for the broader Wide Bay area the results indicated an upturn.

"When looking further at the Wide Bay Burnett, that region sits third overall in terms of net percentage,” Mr Armstrong said.

The Bundaberg house market was a steady-to-soft performer in 2018, with its annual median sale price to December 2018 falling by 1.4 per cent to $281,000, the REIQ said.

