Property hunters on the prowl

BUYER's BOOM: Real Way principal and sales consultant, Brent Illingworth said Norville was a booming suburb in Bundy's property market.

BUNDABERG'S property boom reached a high on Saturday, when all types of buyers flocked to open house inspections.

From eager first home buyers to experienced investors, houses were quickly filled with keen customers in the market looking to invest.

One of the popular listings currently on the local market is located at 23 Kensington St, Norville.

RealWay principal and sales consultant Brent Illingworth (pictured) said suburbs like Norville were a popular choice at present.

"Norville is a suburb perfectly priced and positioned for first home buyers and investors (and the) typical residents are older folk looking to make their final move or younger people," Mr Illingworth said.

"As a first homebuyer it's affordable and in the perfectly central spot close to all facilities and public transport and investors will like it for the same reasons with some great returns to be had.

"I actually bought my first home in Norville which then subsequently became an investment property so I'm speaking from experience not just as a saleperson."

The beautiful cottage-like home may look modest on the outside, but the recently added features inside make this property the perfect investment.

The newly renovated house with a white picket fence will present the new owner with a hassle free start to life, as all the big ticket items have been renovated or are new additions.

Containing four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious kitchen, the walls and ceilings have been freshly painted.

The property includes a dishwasher, gas cook top, security screens, airconditioning throughout.

Brand new floor coverings, plumbing, wiring and a hot water service has also been installed.

Situated on 599 square-metres, there's plenty of space for the homeowner to add a shed, with unlimited side access.

Mr Illingworth said the recently renovated property was a bargain, listed at $269,000.

"Kensington St is unique in that it's been stripped back to the bare bones," he said.

"It's ideal for someone who isn't handy or doesn't want the hassle of renovations."

To view the listing, visit https://bit.ly/2mf6KPj.