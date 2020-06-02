Promoting healthy balance in business, through sustainable practices

PICTURE OF HEALTH: The Healthy Entrepreneur Rebecca Corbett, is using her past experiences to help others run a successful, sustainable business and maintain a healthy balance.

PICTURE OF HEALTH: The Healthy Entrepreneur Rebecca Corbett, is using her past experiences to help others run a successful, sustainable business and maintain a healthy balance.

STARTING a business means sacrifices, foreign territory and learning curves and one local businesswoman has shared her story to encourage owners not to give up when times are tough.

Life balance wasn’t always easy for Rebecca Corbett but now the successful businesswoman is passing on knowledge from her own experiences to help other business owners.

After working for corporate organisations in the Sunshine Coast, Ms Corbett moved to Bundaberg in 2008, where she struggled to find work.

When she decided to have children, this only became more challenging and seven years later, she decided to start her business.

“When I started my first business, Tally and Tick, I felt such an external pressure to be successful,” Ms Corbett said.

“I started my business so I could have a flexible lifestyle, but I ended up rarely seeing my kids and I worked 50-60 hours a week with no time off.”

PICTURE OF HEALTH: The Healthy Entrepreneur Rebecca Corbett, is using her past experiences to help others run a successful, sustainable business and maintain a healthy balance.

Workload and stress only intensified when Ms Corbett accepted a year-long employment contract, while continuing to build her own business on the side.

“When I had my son, I went on a journey of health, lost just shy of 30kg and I kept it off for 2 years,” she said.

“But as I started getting busier in my business, my eating habits started to slip, I stopped meal prepping on weekends and started eating more and more fast food.”

PICTURE OF HEALTH: The Healthy Entrepreneur Rebecca Corbett, is using her past experiences to help others run a successful, sustainable business and maintain a healthy balance.

Ms Corbett said she started putting her business before her health and her diet started to slip, causing her to gain weight.

She also had surgery to get her gall bladder removed.

After four years, Ms Corbett made the difficult decision to sell Tally and Tick, but it wouldn’t be the last time she created her own start-up.

Her contract ended and she launched The Healthy Entrepreneur, an organisation dedicated to helping other business owners to be successful, without overworking themselves.

But in order to create her new branding and website, new headshots were required.

“As a Business owner, you’re often the face of your business … I tried to hide my weight gain for the longest time, but when it came time for my photo shoot, there was no way of hiding anymore,” Ms Corbett said.

“I had to come to terms with the fact that I had gained 20kgs and get on with the job (and recognise) what I look like has no influence on the things that I know.”

PICTURE OF HEALTH: The Healthy Entrepreneur Rebecca Corbett, is using her past experiences to help others run a successful, sustainable business and maintain a healthy balance.

Working as a business specialist, the CEO offers strategic planning sessions to clients and helps to set up sustainable practices to pre-emptively avoid owners from experiencing unwanted stress or burning out.

“It’s really common for business owners to gain weight especially in the first few years of business,” Ms Corbett said.

“I wanted to share my story so that other business owners didn’t feel alone and also as a warning to those starting businesses to put more importance on their health and nutrition.”

The Healthy Entrepreneur is calling for her clients and followers to participate in a challenge this month, that involves stepping away from their desk for at least 30 minutes, so they can take a sufficient lunch break and prepare a nutritious meal.

Ms Corbett is also in the process of creating a new 20-week long program that coaches business owners to create a sustainable and profitable company.

The Business Growth Project is built around individual situations and is not a one size fits all approach.

Visit healthyentrepreneur.coach.