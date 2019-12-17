Promiseland fire hits citrus, macadamias and pine plantation

COVERING a massive 11,000 acres with a perimeter of 26km, the Promiseland and Pine Creek fire has burnt through citrus and macadamia orchards, but crews are confident they have so far been able to protect all structures.

QFES Deputy Incident Controller Neil Kelso said multiple crews were actively engaged in fire fighting and structural protection while a number of aircraft were providing support from above.

Today crews are faced with hot and dry conditions and while the forecast for the rest of the week are more favourable fire fighting conditions, Mr Kelso said the wind was impacting fire behaviour and fire fighting in the different terrain.

Their current area of focus is on the northern end of the fire, near Phillips Rd and Webbers Rd.

Mr Kelso said they have been working closely with HQ Plantations, Parks and Wildlife and the Queensland Police Service as they co-ordinate the best way forward.

The work of local rural and urban crews have successfully protected all structures at this point in time, but the blaze has taken a toll on the local agricultural scene.

He said crews were working to mitigate the impact on local agriculture and industry, but unfortunately, the fire had impacted a number of local producers with citrus, macadamia and a “significant loss” at the pine plantation.

While all the crews currently battling the blaze are local, Mr Kelso said they are seeking support from outside the Bundaberg region to aid in fatigue relief and help bolster their fire fighting efforts.

Mr Kelso thanked the local community for their understanding and collaboration with emergency services; he said whether they had been asked to slow down or evacuate, residents had been co-operating.

Mr Kelso urged residents to remain vigilant, keep up-to-date with media reports and follow their bushfire survival plan if necessary.