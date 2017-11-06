News

Promise that a water park will create jobs

Local contractors will be given priority, according to the LNP.
Crystal Jones
by

THE LNP's shadow environment spokesman says the party's $15 million funding promise for a Bundaberg aquatic centre and water park will create local jobs.

Christian Rowan said the project would boost employment, help tourism and get kids active and learning to swim.

"With the LNP's Buy Local policy it will apply to this project which means it will allow for putting local businesses and contractors in and creating local jobs first,” he said.

"That provides another opportunity for local contractors and local people to have jobs and be able to be involved in the construction.”

Mr Rowan said he felt a water park and aquatic centre would be an additional drawcard for the region.

"That'll be great for local residents, they can have recreational activities there but from a tourist perspective when tourists come to the Wide Bay region that's another enjoyment they can have because there are great opportunities and facilities here but that will add to that and when people go down to Mon Repos to see that and when they go to Bargara as well, when they're in Bundaberg, all of those things add together for the tourism type experience,” he said.

"But particularly as a doctor as well, young kids getting the opportunity to learn how to swim is so vitally important so all of those things make it a terrific commitment.”

Bundaberg News Mail

