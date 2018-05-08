PROMISE OF JOBS: Bundy Mayor's big Budget wish for tonight

MORE than a year ago the call went out for the Bundaberg community to have its say about moving federal government departments to the area.

If just one department was moved to Bundaberg it would create hundreds of jobs for the region.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is hopeful Treasurer Scott Morrison will tonight announce, as part of his Budget, a move to get more public servants out of capital cities and into the regions.

Cr Dempsey said the former Nationals leader, Barnaby Joyce, was a strong advocate for decentralisation.

"Bundaberg is an ideal location for Australian Government agencies to relocate," he said.

"We have affordable office space and housing, good transport links and a pool of available workers."

Cr Dempsey said decentralisation wasn't about undermining Canberra as a city.

"There are lots of public servants in state capitals who would be better situated in regional areas," he said.

"The quality of life is higher and the cost of living is lower in places like Bundaberg compared with Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane."

Other advantages would be shorter travel times and less financial stress for families, Cr Dempsey said.

"It's also in the national interest to have a more even spread of population," he said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the relocation of a government department would be an important boost in jobs and the economy for a regional area like Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

"As I've said previously, I believe people in regional areas should have the same opportunities as anyone who lives in the cities," Mr Pitt said.

"I will continue to look for opportunities which will benefit the Hinkler electorate including decentralisation which would bring economic growth and jobs for our local communities."

Last year, Mr Pitt called for submissions from the region to an inquiry looking at decentralisation possibilities.

With 33% of Australians living outside of capital cities, Mr Pitt said it was time for a fairer share of the job opportunities that capital city counterparts could access.

Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh said the Coalition Government remained committed to its decentralisation agenda.