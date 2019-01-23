Menu
Peter Seppelt, centre, outside Adelaide Magistrates Court, where he pleaded not guilty to historic child sex charges. Picture: AAP / Kelly Barnes
Crime

Prominent SA winemaker on child sex charges

by Jordanna Schriever
23rd Jan 2019 12:15 PM
A prominent Barossa Valley wine identity has appeared in court charged with child sex offences dating back to the mid 90s.

The Advertiser can now reveal Peter John Seppelt, 54, of Springton, pleaded not guilty in the Adelaide Magistrates Court to one count of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child and five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Peter Seppelt outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture: AAP / Kelly Barnes
On Wednesday, the court heard the child was aged under 17 at the time of the alleged offences, which allegedly occurred in the Barossa Valley between 1994 and 1996.

Seppelt is a fifth-generation winemaker who owns the Barossa Valley winery, Peter Seppelt Wines.

His lawyer, Bill Boucaut SC, told the court his client had a case to answer.

Outside court, a supporter told waiting media "anything he's got to say he will say in court".

"Leave him alone. He's made it plain he won't be answering any questions."

Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard committed Seppelt to the District Court where he will stand trial.

She remanded him on continuing bail to next appear in court in April.

