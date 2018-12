Queensland barrister Alastair McDougall leaves the Roma Street Magistrates court in Brisbane this morning. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

A PROMINENT Queensland barrister has faced court charged with two counts of perjury.

Alastair McDougall briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday after he was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission on December 7. McDougall's bail was extended ahead of his next appearance on February 25.