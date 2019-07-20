The 15 gross child sex charges deputy principal set to face

A FORMER deputy principal of a Coast high school appeared at Maroochydore District Court today, accused of historic child sex offences.

Kenneth Ralph Ernst, 60, has been charged with 15 sexual offences all relating to the same girl who was under the age of 16 during some of the alleged historic crimes.

Gympie-born Mr Ernst was formerly a principal at Maroochydore State High School, as well as a high school in Cairns, but it's understood the alleged victim wasn't a student at either of the schools.

He spent four years living in Rockhampton between 1985 and 1989, before moving to Cairns and then the Sunshine Coast in 1992.

The offences he has been charged with are dated from 1989 and include three charges of the indecent treatment of a child under 16, five charges of indecent assault, two charges of unlawfully procure for indecent act, two charges of sexual assault where there has been contact of the genitalia/anus and mouth, and two charges of indecent assault by object, part of body or contact between mouth and anus.

The most recent of the offences Mr Ernst was charged with was attempted rape which allegedly occurred at Buderim between March and June of 1994.

All other alleged offences occurred in The Keppels, Newmarket and Hinchinbrook.

In June last year Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard notes, relating to two times the witness had contact with the accused on April 22, 2017 and July 24, 2017, were searched for at an Anglican church.

Today Mr Ernst appeared at a pre-trial hearing where any matters, that can be, are cleared up prior to trial.

His barrister Peter Mylne and crown prosecutor Greg Cummings made submissions to whether certain admissions should be excluded on the basis of unfairness.

Judge Glen Cash adjourned the pre-trial hearing for the two parties to locate stronger comparable cases.

Mr Ernst has been committed to trial in September.