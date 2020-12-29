Prominent figure keen for ‘biggest development seen in years’

Long time Howard resident Trevor Whitby thinks the Good Life RV and Lifestyle Village Fraser Coast development is a good thing. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Long time Howard resident Trevor Whitby thinks the Good Life RV and Lifestyle Village Fraser Coast development is a good thing. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

The quaint town of Howard is set to grow with 170 registered parties already in line for a home in the new lifestyle village.

Construction on Good Life RV and Lifestyle Village started in October.

The initial development stage, the Clubhouse Precinct, launched in December.

Good Life representative Victor Sabados said the initial release contains 42 of the proposed 212 lots, and was expected to be sold and occupied by late 2021.

Despite the delay in getting power and sewerage connections to the William St site, he said the village expects to welcome their first residents by mid-year.

Good Life RV and Lifestyle Village Fraser Coast is well underway with the first residents expected to move into their home mid-2021.

He said the idea of a retirement village in the town was so popular, the 170 parties registered before the pricing was finetuned.

Long-time Howard resident of 77 years Trevor Whitby said the last development of this scale he can remember was when Pacific Haven was built in about the 80s.

Historic Fraser Coast home up for sale … again

“I would have liked to see (the development) happen 30 years ago when the Powerhouse was shutting down, and the mines,” he said.

The man who has owned Van Cootens Drapery for about 45 years welcomed the idea.

“Historically it was predicted that Howard and Torbanlea combined might retain one pub, a service station and that was about it,” Mr Whitby said.

Good Life RV and Lifestyle Village Fraser Coast is well underway with the first residents expected to move into their home mid-2021.

“It’s good to see some sort of progress.

“If they can recreate the same success as the lifestyle village in Tinana, which seems to be extremely popular, it’ll go great.”

Divisional councillor James Hansen said it was a “real game changer” with the predicted influx of hundreds of new residents great for local business.

Community rejects suggested name for centre, chooses another

Mr Whitby added the village has a lot of positive things going for it, including the location.

“You’re alongside the golf course, not far from the river to go fishing, you’re handy to the railway station with two train services to Brisbane a day,” he said.

“And you’re not far from Burrum Heads, Toogoom, Hervey Bay and Maryborough, and only an hour or less drive to Bundaberg.”

Good Life RV and Lifestyle Village Fraser Coast is well underway with the first residents expected to move into their home mid-2021.

But resident Wendy Kerley, who lives across the road, said she’s experienced a bit of trouble.

While she understands progress is important she isn’t looking forward to the day her views of the bush are replaced with rooves, or the increase in traffic.

“I am all for progress in country towns having been on the progress committee before, but there’s concerns,” Ms Kerley said.

“(For example) I’m not so sure about it bringing more business to town because as far as we’ve been told they’re going to be pretty self-sufficient.”

Plans show a coffee lounge, hairdresser, movie cinema, sports bar, swimming pool and many other facilities included.

Mr Sabados, said a high percentage of registered parties were from Queensland.

There was also good interest from NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania.

Lots in stage 1 and 1a will range from 400sq m to 500sq m.

The homes will come with secure parking suitable for most recreational vehicles with power, water and waste connection.