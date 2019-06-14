Menu
Kurt Fowler walks out of the Caboolture Magistrates Court. Vicki Wood
Crime

Prominent criminal lawyer one of state's newest magistrates

Scott Sawyer
by
14th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
HIGH-profile lawyer Kurt Fowler has been appointed as one of the state's newest magistrates.

The prominent Caloundra and Caboolture-based criminal solicitor was appointed on Thursday by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

The Attorney-General said Mr Fowler had "two decades of experience in the law and has regularly appeared in all criminal court levels".

He was appointed as a magistrate in Ipswich and Beaudesert for three years.

Queensland Law Society president Bill Potts praised the appointments.

Mr Fowler is a QLS-accredited criminal law specialist, and has served on the Society's Criminal Law Committee.

Mr Fowler was awarded the 2018 QLS President's Medal and was chair of the Criminal Law Committee at the time of his appointment as a magistrate.

court crime criminal law kurt fowler law legal yvette d'ath
The Sunshine Coast Daily

