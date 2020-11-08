Projects to improve safety at Botanic Gardens underway

Work on a series of projects to improve safety for children and families at the Botanic Gardens began this week.

New fencing for the playground is just one of four project being rolled out across the precinct.

Project works will be staggered over a number of months to minimise disruption for park users.

Bundaberg Regional Council parks and gardens portfolio spokesman, Cr Wayne Honor, said the upgrades would ensure the gardens continue to meet community expectations for the flourishing recreation spot.

"Safety and accessibility to the wonderful new nature playground has been an important issue for many residents since the play area was opened," he said.

"Much of this work will address those concerns, with fencing to be installed between the nature playground and the internal access road, creating a secure barrier on three sides of the play area."

Cr Honor said to improve accessibility to Hinkler Hall of Aviation and the nature playground a would be installed from the car park.

"At the moment families have to walk on to the internal access road to get from their cars to the play area," he said.

To facilitate the construction, seven non-native and dangerous palms will be removed, also removing a potential hazard for people walking to the playground.

"These large palms drop sharp seed pods and large, heavy fronds which creates a public safety risk for children using the new .

"Once the is complete, we will plant native trees along the which will grow to provide shade for pedestrians.

"The disability car parks currently located along the access road will also be converted to garden beds, further separating the road and playground.

"The disability parking will of course be reinstated, with two disabled car parks to be created in the playground parking area."

As part of the Botanic Gardens projects, a facelift is in store for the entrance from Mount Perry Road to upgrade fencing and signage.

Divisional representative Cr Tracey McPhee said the planned Botanic Gardens projects would be a welcome addition.

"The Botanic Gardens precinct is growing in popularity with residents and visitors," Cr McPhee said.

"The nature playground has made this a destination park, which is a favourite among local families but also encourages visitors to stop in and revive.

"The fencing upgrade will also include signage for each of the attractions within the gardens to promote the wide variety of activities available to passers-by."

Work will be underway on improving safety for families accessing the playground in early November and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The entry way and fence upgrade has been scheduled for early 2021 for completion by June.

All Botanic Gardens facilities will remain open throughout the works.