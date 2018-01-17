Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boost for whales, frogs and Reef

A rare Southern right whale calf at Fowlers Bay. Picture: Fowlers Bay Eco Tours.
A rare Southern right whale calf at Fowlers Bay. Picture: Fowlers Bay Eco Tours.
by ANTHONY GALLOWAY

AUSTRALIA'S bid to save threatened species and rescue the Great Barrier Reef will be given a major boost today.

The southern right whale, threatened frogs and the effects of ship noise on marine animals will be among subjects of 50 new projects in the National Environmental Science Program.

About half of the projects will tackle threats to the Great Barrier Reef.

Projects include investigating how to detect crown-of-thorn starfish; examining traits of coral that have survived bleaching; estimating the population of southern right whales and creating safe havens for threatened frogs.

Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg said the projects would inform Government policy.

"The new projects span a fascinating range of research topics and scientific disciplines," he said.

The research on shipping noise aims to close critical knowledge gaps about its effect on marine wildlife.

The research will be provided to various agencies.

The National Environmental Science Program has been running for four years, and the Government funded the body $145 million over a six-ear period to 2021.

Topics:  great barrier reef whales

Snake in cupboard but dishwashing liquid saves the day

Snake in cupboard but dishwashing liquid saves the day

FORGET the snake in the grass, what about the snake in the kitchen cupboard?

Bundy boy stars as prince in fairytale classic

STAR ROLES: Ballet dancers Jayden Grogan, from Bundaberg, and Amy Ronnfeldt are part of ballet production The Little Mermaid, which opens tonight at QPAC.

The Little Mermaid on at QPAC

New courts put Bundy on map

President of the Bundaberg Netball Association Anthony Lewis, vice president of the Natives Tracey Kenny, Member or Hinkler Keith Pitt and player Charlotte Boge feel positive about the addition of the eight bitumen courts, bringing the total number of courts at the netball complex to twenty-two.

State titles could be on the cards thanks to new courts

Tears flow for 'larrikin' killed in bobcat accident

Doug Smith.

65-year-old fondly remembered

Local Partners