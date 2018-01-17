Boost for whales, frogs and Reef

AUSTRALIA'S bid to save threatened species and rescue the Great Barrier Reef will be given a major boost today.

The southern right whale, threatened frogs and the effects of ship noise on marine animals will be among subjects of 50 new projects in the National Environmental Science Program.

About half of the projects will tackle threats to the Great Barrier Reef.

Projects include investigating how to detect crown-of-thorn starfish; examining traits of coral that have survived bleaching; estimating the population of southern right whales and creating safe havens for threatened frogs.

Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg said the projects would inform Government policy.

"The new projects span a fascinating range of research topics and scientific disciplines," he said.

The research on shipping noise aims to close critical knowledge gaps about its effect on marine wildlife.

The research will be provided to various agencies.

The National Environmental Science Program has been running for four years, and the Government funded the body $145 million over a six-ear period to 2021.