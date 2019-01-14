Project to grow Bundy mango exports

A NEW project promising to boost northern Australian mango exports, including Bundaberg's, into China by 200 per cent within five years has been announced by the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia today. The $2.24 million CRCNA research collaboration between Australia's leading Calypso mango exporter Perfection Fresh, the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and the University of Queensland will use the latest in supply chain management, quality assessment tools and information technology platforms to identify and resolve issues impeding the export of mangoes into China.

Calypso mango orchards in Queensland are located in Bundaberg, Burdekin and Mareeba.

The CRCNA has committed $952,471 towards the project, with the remainder of the project funded via cash and in-kind contributions from project participants.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

CRCNA CEO Jed Matz said although the project's initial focus is on the Calypso mango supply chain, it's expected any improvements in the domestic supply chain management will be shared with the broader industry.

"The impact of this project will be across the northern Australian mango industry as opportunities to increase the volume of mango exports into China means less pressure on local prices in the longer term,” Mr Matz said.