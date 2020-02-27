Project promotes healthy landcare

A MONTO woman has been selected to participate in a project that will benefit growers in the region.

Burnett Catchment Care Association (BCCA) research and funding officer Misty Neilson-Green, was recently selected to participate in a research project for soil management.

Following a lengthy and competitive submission process, a total of 30 participants were selected from Australia, with Ms Neilson-Green one of 10 chosen from Northern NSW and Queensland.

“Soil health underpins all life on land and without it, all terrestrial life will struggle,” Ms Neilson-Green said.

“Soil has the ability to store more atmospheric carbon than forests and the decline on soil health not only affects food production and ecology, but it affects our atmosphere too.

“Regional and rural areas are the food gardens of the rest of society and it is important for them to maintain and improve soil health, not only for their livelihoods but to sustain those living in metropolitan areas and cities too.”

Soil CRC scientists will conduct activities and workshops over the course of 18 months, allowing project participants to network with industry professionals and share ideas for soil management.

Ms Neilson-Green said she was excited about sharing knowledge gained from the program, with the broader community.

“I really hope that we acquire practical skills that are useful to land managers in improving soil health long-term and for generations to come,” she said.

“I’m passionate about making the world a little better for having been in it, and if I can do that I think it will be a life well lived.”

Funded through the Building Landcare Community and National Landcare Program’s Smart Farms, the project will run until June next year.