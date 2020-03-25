Project launched to keep hospitality sector going

ONBOARD: Grunske’s by the River's Beryl Grunske has joined the business project.

AS hospitality businesses face closures across the nation, Bundaberg Tourism has developed a project to help our eateries adapt and survive the coming months of uncertainty.

The Take-It-Away Project aims to create a central place for all local businesses to list available takeaway menus, as well as a local marketing campaign.

Bundaberg Tourism called on the community to support small businesses wherever possible, with CEO Katherine Reid saying now was the time for the community to band together.

“Our community is built on the back of incredible fresh produce, and our towns have a large number of cafes that serve some of the best food in the nation,” Ms Reid said.

“These businesses are now facing incredibly tough times in the face of coronavirus and we need to see our local community rally in any way they can.



“Bundaberg Tourism will be running a marketing campaign to support the Take It Away project and we need every member of the region to help spread the word.

“The best way you can help is to buy a meal from your favourite local venue to enjoy at home.”

She said if money was tight the best way to show support was to share your favourite local cafe or restaurant on Facebook to friends and family.

“Our small businesses are the lifeblood of the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions and that is something we are very proud of,” Ms Reid said.

“Bundaberg has a long history of resilience and once again we are uniting to get through these uncertain times in any way we can.

“Let’s keep our small businesses open until we get to the other side of this – because this will pass.”

Businesses offering eat-at-home services for their food or drinks were invited to join the free list on bundabergregion.org/take-it-away.